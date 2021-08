Britt Reid, son of KC head coach Andy Reid, is no longer with the organization, after causing an accident that left a 5-year old girl in a coma.Image: Getty Images. One week after Britt Reid, Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach and Andy Reid’s son, caused a car accident and admitted to police officers that he had been drinking, many people are left wondering if there will be ramifications from the NFL and/or the Chiefs organization. Conveniently enough for the Chiefs, Britt Reid’s contract was expiring, so they might feel like they are off the hook. Britt Reid is no longer an employee of the Kansas City Chiefs.