Ramon Flores: Cut by Nats
The Nationals released Flores from his minor-league contract July 20. After inking a minor-league deal with the Nationals in February, Flores split time between Triple-A Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg and batted .136 in 25 games before getting let go. Flores landed a contract with the York Revolution of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball shortly after being cut by Washington. The 29-year-old outfielder last appeared in the big leagues in 2017, when he played in three games for the Angels.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0