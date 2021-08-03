Ramon Flores: Cut by Nats

Urias went 1-for-4 with two RBI, a run, a stolen base and a strikeout in Friday's 6-1 win over the Nationals. Urias has now recorded hits in each of his last six appearances, and he's plated multiple runs in three of those contests. He stole his first base of the season when he swiped second base in the fourth inning, and he's now gone 8-for-24 with six RBI, two runs, a stolen base, two walks and three strikeouts across the last six games.