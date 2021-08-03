Yankees' Domingo German: Shut down for at least a week
German (shoulder) has a right rotator cuff strain and won't throw for seven to 10 days, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports. The right-hander was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday following his four-inning start July 31. He'll clearly need to miss more than the minimum 10 days, but it isn't clear exactly how long he's expected to be out. When asked about German's injury, manager Aaron Boone indicated, "That will shut him down for seven to 10 days, and then hopefully should be able to ramp up from there."www.cbssports.com
