Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears' Tarik Cohen: Not close to practicing?

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoach Matt Nagy suggested Tuesday that Cohen (knee) may still be weeks away from practicing, Mark Grote of WSCR Radio reports. Still rehabbing from the ACL tear he suffered Week 3 last season, Cohen has stayed on the PUP list through the first handful of practices at training camp. A return in mid/late-August could give him a shot to suit up for Week 1, but there's no assurance he'll reclaim his previous role -- one that entailed steady targets on offense and punt returns on special teams.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Wscr Radio#Acl#Pup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLarcamax.com

RB Tarik Cohen won't be ready for the start of Chicago Bears training camp

Chicago Bears running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen is being placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as training camp begins in Lake Forest this week. Cohen is still working back from the season-ending knee injury he suffered last fall, tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while making a fair catch on a punt return in Week 3.
NFLallfans.co

Former All-Pro Warns Tarik Cohen Return Will Energize Bears Offense

When talking about the Chicago Bears offense, the conversations tend to center around three primary names. Allen Robinson at wide receiver, David Montgomery at running back, and the Jimmy Graham/Cole Kmet combo at tight end. They are the picture everybody gets when thinking about the arsenal Andy Dalton or Justin Fields will have at their disposal. There are some talks about newcomers like Marquise Goodwin, Damiere Byrd, and Damien Williams too. So what about Tarik Cohen?
NFL977wmoi.com

Bears Running Back Cohen Placed on PUP

Bears veteran running back Tarik Cohen and rookie receiver Dazz Newsome won’t be ready for the start of training camp this week. Both were placed on the physically unable to perform list yesterday. Cohen suffered a torn ACL last season in a Week 3 win over the Falcons, while Newsome injured his shoulder during an OTA practice in early June. The Bears are scheduled to report to training camp at Halas Hall tomorrow, with their first practice scheduled for Wednesday. Both Cohen and Newsome can be removed from the PUP list and begin practicing at any time during camp.
NFLUSA Today

8 takeaways from the Bears' third training camp practice

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Friday, where they once again got to practice in front of a limited number of fans. Once again, the defense dominated practice, and they had a certain energy about them. As far as the quarterbacks are concerned, all eyes were on...
NFLChicago Sun-Times

Bears RB Tarik Cohen likely out weeks, rather than days, as he rehabs torn ACL

The last time the Bears’ offense was decent, running back Tarik Cohen was at the center of it. He was coach Matt Nagy’s favorite player in 2018, when the Bears — strongly aided by their defense — finished ninth in the NFL in points. Nagy seemed to have limitless imagination with Cohen as a runner and receiver and even schemed for him to throw a touchdown pass at the goal line.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Tarik Cohen’s knee rehab update not a good sign

Though the offseason has largely been dominated by that of the quarterback discussion, Chicago Bears training camp has provided plenty of other storylines. One of those revolves around the rehab in which running back Tarik Cohen is continuing to walk through. Last year, Cohen tore his ACL in a Week 3 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
NFLallfans.co

Matt Nagy on Tarik Cohen: Lean toward weeks away rather than days away

Bears running back Tarik Cohen is on the physically unable to perform list as he works his way back from a torn ACL and it sounds like he’ll remain there for a while longer. Cohen tore his ACL in the third week of the 2020 season and head coach Matt Nagy was asked about his status at a Tuesday press conference. Nagy didn’t make any predictions about the exact date Cohen will be given the green light to practice, but said he doesn’t think it’s going to be in the next few days.
NFLfullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Damien Williams Plays Big Role in Rushing Game

Depth at the running back position was a problem for the Chicago Bears last year. With Tarik Cohen’s status still unclear, it is good that they have Damien Williams helping out. One of the problems the Chicago Bears had last season was their depth at running back. While starter David...
NFLgoingfor2.com

2021 Player Outlook: David Montgomery, Running Back, Chicago Bears

RB David Montgomery (Chicago Bears) Drafted QB Justin Fields 12th overall in the NFL Draft. Drafted RB Khalil Herbert in the 6th round of the NFL Draft. Drafted OT Teven Jenkins in the 2nd Round of the NFL Draft. Re-signed OL Germain Ifedi. Drafted OT Larry Borom in the 5th...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLCBS Sports

Video emerges of vicious hit at Panthers training camp, J.T. Ibe apologizes for sending teammate to hospital

There was a scary moment at Panthers practice on Tuesday that ended with receiver Keith Kirkwood being hospitalized after taking a vicious hit from safety J.T. Ibe. Panthers coach Matt Rhule was so upset with the hit that he decided to cut Ibe after practice ended. Following his release from the team, Ibe didn't get a chance to meet with the media, but he did do a brief one-on-one interview with the Charlotte Observer.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ezekiel Elliott & His Girlfriend Stay Out of the Public Limelight

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has had a sensational start to his career in the NFL. At just 26, the former Ohio State University star is already a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro back. With three 1,000-yard seasons and another 1,900 receiving yards over his five seasons under his belt, he’s established himself as one of the premier running backs in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Did the Chicago Bears make a mistake by not cutting this veteran?

With Teven Jenkins battling back tightness and the lack of offensive tackle depth the Chicago Bears have after letting Charles Leno, Jr. go this offseason, did the Bears make a mistake in not letting Jimmy Graham go?. How does Jimmy Graham relate to the Chicago Bears Teven Jenkins dilemma?. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Release Player Following Terrifying Practice Hit

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood had to leave Tuesday’s practice in an ambulance because of a scary hit he took from safety J.T. Ibe. After practice was over, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke to the media about that terrifying incident. He called Ibe’s hit on Kirkwood “completely unacceptable” and “undisciplined.”
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 quarterbacks Colts won’t trade for to replace Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts are caught in a very uncomfortable in-between position on Carson Wentz. The team’s starting quarterback could be out for as little as five weeks, but he could miss as many as 12, per reports from Monday morning. With Wentz opting for surgery, the team is surely hoping the signal-caller can miss no more than one or two games to start the NFL season, but if he has to miss anything more than that, the prospects for the season are severely endangered.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).

Comments / 0

Community Policy