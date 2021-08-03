Bears' Tarik Cohen: Not close to practicing?
Coach Matt Nagy suggested Tuesday that Cohen (knee) may still be weeks away from practicing, Mark Grote of WSCR Radio reports. Still rehabbing from the ACL tear he suffered Week 3 last season, Cohen has stayed on the PUP list through the first handful of practices at training camp. A return in mid/late-August could give him a shot to suit up for Week 1, but there's no assurance he'll reclaim his previous role -- one that entailed steady targets on offense and punt returns on special teams.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0