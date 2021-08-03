Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

'I think he should resign': Biden calls for NY Gov. Cuomo to step down after sexual misconduct allegations

By Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following a damning new report from the state attorney general's office that alleged Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women including state employees in violation of state and federal laws.

"I think he should resign," Biden said, sticking by his position from March when he said the Democratic governor should resign if the AG investigation confirmed the sexual harassment claims.

Biden did not say when asked whether the New York state legislature should impeach Cuomo if he refused to step down. The president said he was sure some of Cuomo's embraces of women were "totally innocent" as the governor has claimed.

"But apparently, the attorney general decided there were things that weren't," Biden said.

More: Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in violation of law, AG report finds

The president's statement is the most devastating yet politically for Cuomo, who for months has resisted calls that he resign from prominent New York Democrats as he seeks to finish his third term. Cuomo is up for reelection in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzp9V_0bGbpb1t00
While New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, looks on, then-Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2016. Cuomo and Biden were helping to announce and break ground on major infrastructure improvements at the airport. Seth Wenig, AP

The bombshell report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James's office provided corroborated accounts of harassment by Como that included unwanted groping, kissing, hugging and inappropriate comments, including claims from one executive assistant who says Cuomo reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast.

Responding to the report in a 14-minute address, Cuomo remained defiant, making clear he plans to stay in office and denying the claims. The governor, who was not charged with any crimes, vowed to bring in a sexual harassment expert to train his staff.

"The facts are much different than what has been portrayed," Cuomo said. "I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. I am 63 years old. I have lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am. And that's not at all who I have ever been."

At one point, Cuomo highlighted a photo montage that showed him kissing, hugging and embracing famous politicians and co-workers to push back at claims he inappropriately kissed a worker on her forehead.

"I do it with everyone," Cuomo said. "I do banter with people. I do tell jokes – some better than others"

Cuomo, a Biden ally, visited the White House in February to discuss states' needs during the coronavirus pandemic, just weeks before the governor became the subject of sexual misconduct claims.

Even before the AG investigation got underway, the majority of New York's congressional delegation, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., called for Cuomo to resign in March after the allegations first surfaced publicly. Calls for him to resign renewed after the release of the report.

"No elected official is above the law," the senators said Tuesday. "The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor's office. We continue to believe that the governor should resign."

"We commend the brave women who came forward and spoke truth to power," Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said in a statement. "The time has come for Governor Andrew Cuomo to do the right thing for the people of New York State and resign."

More: President Joe Biden finds allegations about Gov. Andrew Cuomo 'hard to read,' White House says

In recent weeks, Cuomo had questioned the independence of the investigators. And his office has suggested James, a fellow Democrat, is interested in a run for governor herself, something James has not said publicly.

The report – which includes some previously unreported allegations – followed a five-month investigation. It contends Cuomo and his senior staff retaliated against at least one former employee, fostered a toxic workplace that enabled the harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment.

Among those Cuomo was found to have harassed included several members of his staff, a state trooper who was part of his security detail, an energy company employee, and a Department of Health doctor who administered a coronavirus test on him live on television last year.

"I believe these women," James said, calling the claims "substantiated" and "corroborated" but saying it is up to Cuomo whether he resigns. "That decision is ultimately up to the governor of the state of New York."

Contributing: Joseph Spector and Jon Campbell. Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'I think he should resign': Biden calls for NY Gov. Cuomo to step down after sexual misconduct allegations

Comments / 13

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

214K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Hakeem Jeffries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Gov#Democratic#Ag#Democrats#Ap#Como#The White House#Senate#Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

I worked for Andrew Cuomo. New allegations made me rethink my own Albany experience.

Shock waves reverberated throughout New York and the rest of the country when state Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a report concluding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had harassed 11 women in his office. The report was much more damning than insiders expected, yet the governor’s taped response denying all the allegations was not surprising. After all, no one does defiance like Cuomo.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Rudy Giuliani comes to Andrew Cuomo’s defense in sex-harass scandal

Scandal makes strange bedfellows. Republican former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has come to the defense of embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the latter’s sexual harassment imbroglio, arguing that Cuomo has had his reputation irreparably damaged without due process. Giuliani, who also served as personal lawyer to former president...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Stefanik calls for Cuomo to be arrested

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to be arrested after an investigation found the governor had harassed multiple women. In a statement, Stefanik also said President Biden should call for the governor’s resignation. “No one is above the law and today...
New York City, NYucpublicaffairs.com

Why Andrew Cuomo’s job is more vulnerable to scandal than Donald Trump’s was By Monika L. McDermott

Riding high in politics frequently means you simply have further to fall – just ask sitting New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo went from being talked about as a potential presidential candidate in the spring of 2020 – thanks in large part to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state – to media ridicule and possible state senate impeachment now, due to allegations of repeated sexual harassment occurring over several years.
Richfield Springs, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

Richfield Springs Woman Proudly Declares NYS Governor Cuomo A What?

A woman in Richfield Springs is taking her displeasure with Governor Andrew Cuomo to the streets, holding signs in protest. You won't believe what one of those signs said. Governor Cuomo has been under fire a lot lately. There have been investigations into the handling of nursing homes deaths during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and sexual harassment claims have plagued the office.
PoliticsMSNBC

Biden calls on Andrew Cuomo to resign. He's not the only Cuomo who needs to go.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report Tuesday detailing multiple instances of sexual harassment and nonconsensual touching by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. According to James, the harassment was prolific and egregious: 11 women, nine of whom are current or former state employees, said the governor touched their bodies under their shirts, kissed them on the lips or made sexual comments — like asking his female aide to play “strip poker” — and retaliated against one of them when they complained. One state trooper said he ran his finger from her neck down the back of her spine in an elevator, whispering “Hey, you,” and asked her for help finding him a girlfriend who “can handle pain.”
PoliticsWest Hawaii Today

Editorial: Governor Cuomo, it’s time to resign

Last winter, after the first wave of accusations of sexual misconduct and harassment by Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York came to light, this board called for an investigation to run its course and for legal authorities to carry out the slow and careful work of separating allegations from evidence. At the same time, we questioned whether Cuomo could continue to serve as the state’s leader, given both the seriousness of the allegations and the collapse of political support among his allies in New York and Washington.
PoliticsNew York Post

Watch live: Cuomo refuses to resign, denies allegations in explosive AG report

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday denied the bombshell sexual harassment accusations leveled in a report by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. “I never touched anyone inappropriately,” Cuomo said in pre-recorded remarks. “That’s just not who I am.”. Cuomo’s defiant response came hours after the scathing report, which also...
New York City, NYNewsweek

Bill De Blasio Calls AG Harassment Report on N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo 'Very Troubling'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that the New York attorney general's harassment report on Governor Andrew Cuomo is "very troubling." During a press briefing, de Blasio was asked about the recent report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James and in response he said that it represents behaviors that are "unacceptable. Unacceptable for anyone, let alone a public servant."
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Pelosi, other Democrats call on Cuomo to resign or be impeached

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who like New York Gov Cuomo is also from a political family, also called on Cuomo to resign amid allegations of sexual harassment.Ms Pelosi’s remarks come after the New York attorney general’s office released a report detailing the extent of Mr Cuomo’s sexual misconduct.“As always, I commend the women who came forward to speak their truth,” she said. “Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign.”New York Democrats are plotting Gov Andrew Cuomo’s impeachment while New York Republican Rep Elise Stefanik called for...
PoliticsPosted by
FL Radio Group

House Speaker Pelosi Calls on Governor Cuomo to Resign

A five-month independent investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo did sexually harass female employees, even retaliating against one that spoke out about his behavior. Those findings were announced Tuesday by State Attorney General Letitia James. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called for the Governor to resign:. “Under Attorney General...
PoliticsMining Journal

Biden intrudes on regular legal process in call for Cuomo to resign

WASHINGTON — As if President Joe Biden hasn’t enough on his plate coping with the pandemic and other national crises. Why did he join the chorus for the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for alleged sexual harassment, rather than awaiting the legal process against him to play out?
ElectionsNewsweek

Chris Cuomo's In-Laws Back Gubernatorial Campaign of GOP Challenger to Brother

Following months of investigation after reports of harassment surfaced in late 2020, New York State Attorney General Letitia James found Governor Andrew Cuomo responsible for sexual harassment. A number of top Democrats have distanced themselves from the governor, and it appears members of the extended Cuomo family are following suit.

Comments / 13

Community Policy