BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 2 days ago

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 240,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 978.26 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.

www.sharecast.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Stock Exchange#Company Secretary#Net Asset Value#Throgmorton Trust#Pari#Treasury
