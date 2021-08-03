The Question Of Surge
Eaders have been calling and writing in with questions about surge. The questions are variations on “My place flooded during Irene & Florence – will Isaias be the same?”. The surge numbers you see and hear about are about normal water levels, NOT water levels above ground. So for example 3 ft of surge does not mean 3 ft of water in your living room. It means 3 ft above normal water levels. Normal? The level water typically in the harbor is a good example.towndock.net
Comments / 0