Catch rates are now slowing as we approach the end of the summer season. Residents: Throughout most of the management area, where the retention of king salmon was prohibited to conserve Alaska wild stock king salmon in the spring, the resident bag and possession limit is now two king salmon 28 inches or greater in length. South and West of Point Baker the bag and possession limit is one king salmon, 28 inches or greater in length. Maps of this boundary are provided in the most recent king salmon advisory announcement (link to advisory announcement at the bottom of this page)