Editorial: Local leaders must act on evictions immediately
The below editorial is authored by Derek Myers, the Guardian’s editor-in-chief, and Jay Salley, the publication’s assistant editor. There is a serious issue right now in Chillicothe. The eviction moratorium has expired. We spoke with a large rental management agency today who manages more than 400 properties for owners in Ross County. She told us there are dozens of eviction notices set to be issued this week and next because of the expiration.sciotovalleyguardian.com
