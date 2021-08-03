Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ithaca, NY

GoFundMe started for family of 14-year-old girl killed in Ithaca

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MImQu_0bGbp54000

Friends have created a GoFundMe page for the family of a teenage girl who was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver in Ithaca last month.

Robert Defelice, 37, of Ithaca, allegedly hit two people on Trumansburg Road in Ithaca on July 31, killing Sophia Nickerson and breaking another child’s arm.

The GoFundMe was started to help pay for funeral expenses and can be found here.

Defelice was charged with vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and driving while intoxicated.

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Society
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Canandaigua, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Canandaigua man killed in motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Canandaigua man in Hamilton County. First responders say Steven Lacrosse, 58, of Canandaigua was traveling on State Route 30 when his motorcycle went off the east shoulder of the road. He was rounding a curve at the time of the wreck. The...
Seneca County, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Bonafiglia Family donates $1,500 to Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes

The Bonafiglia Family recently donated $1,500 to support Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes- an agency tasked with providing advocacy services to victims in the region. “BonaDent and the Bonafiglia family understand how important Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes is to the children of Seneca County. This organization goes above and beyond to provide confidential services to children, and families who have experienced sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, and human trafficking,” Mark Pitifer, director of community relations said in a statement. “Knowing there is a shoulder to lean on for the abused individuals, we are happy to donate to this worthy organization. It is causes like these, which motivate us to continue to improve Seneca Falls and Seneca County. Safe Harbors helps make our community a better place to live in and a safer county for our children. We thank them for their continuous and tireless efforts.”
Penn Yan, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Two hospitalized after crash in Penn Yan

Police say two people were treated at Soliders and Sailors Hospital in Penn Yan following a crash at the intersection of Liberty and Water streets in the village. It happened around 6:42 a.m., according to police, who say that a vehicle traveling north on Liberty failed to stop for a red light. Another vehicle, which was turning south onto Liberty from Water Street- entered the intersection- striking the other vehicle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy