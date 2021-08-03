GoFundMe started for family of 14-year-old girl killed in Ithaca

Friends have created a GoFundMe page for the family of a teenage girl who was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver in Ithaca last month.

Robert Defelice, 37, of Ithaca, allegedly hit two people on Trumansburg Road in Ithaca on July 31, killing Sophia Nickerson and breaking another child’s arm.

The GoFundMe was started to help pay for funeral expenses and can be found here.

Defelice was charged with vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and driving while intoxicated.