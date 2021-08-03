Transaction in Own Shares

Cancel
("RHI Magnesita" the "Company" or the "Group") RHI Magnesita N.V. (the "Company") announces that on 3 August 2021 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares, represented by depositary interests, of one euro each pursuant to its €50 million share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 5 May 2021 (the "Programme").

www.sharecast.com

Medical & BiotechShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC (the Company) The Company was notified today that Ms Caroline Gulliver, a non-executive Director of the Company, purchased 2,000 Ordinary 25p shares in the capital of the Company on 05 August 2021 at a price of 723.8955 pence per Ordinary share. As a result of this purchase, Ms Gulliver's aggregate holding of shares in the Company is 9,500 Ordinary shares, representing 0.02% of the Company's issued share capital.
Posted by
Benzinga

StarTek's Debt Overview

Over the past three months, shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) increased by 4.89%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt StarTek has. Based on StarTek's balance sheet as of May 10, 2021, long-term debt is at $165.12 million and current debt is at $7.64 million, amounting to $172.76 million in total debt. Adjusted for $57.66 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $115.09 million.
BusinessShareCast

Form 8.3 - GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):. The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation,...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Trade Desk

In the current market session, Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is trading at $84.70, after a 2.02% decrease. However, over the past month, the stock went up by 11.11%, and in the past year, by 71.46%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.
StocksShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Savills in the black; CMC Markets goes ex-div

London’s FTSE 250 was up 0.5% at 23,468.27 in afternoon trade on Thursday. Savills racked up healthy gains after the estate agent lifted annual guidance and reported a rise in first-half profits on the back of a booming UK property market. Outsourcing and energy services company Mitie was on the...
EconomyShareCast

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Aggreko plc amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Revenue falls, losses widen for Versarien

Advanced engineering materials company Versarien reported group revenues of £6.6m in its preliminary results on Thursday, down from £8.3m year-on-year. The AIM-traded firm said it made an adjusted EBITDA loss of £1.8m in the year ended 31 March, widening slightly from £1.6m in the prior year. Its reported loss before...
StreetInsider.com

Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) to Be Acquired by Clearlake Capital Group in $5.2 Billion Transaction, $57.50 Per Share

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in talent management software, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with certain of its affiliates, "Clearlake"), a leading private equity firm. Under the terms of the agreement, Clearlake will acquire the outstanding shares of Cornerstone common stock for $57.50 per share in cash. The transaction has an enterprise value of approximately $5.2 billion.
StocksBenzinga

How Important Is Re-Investing Dividends? A Five-Year Analysis For FirstService

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders. Retained earnings is calculated as:
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

News Corp to buy OPIS for $1.15 billion in cash

News Corp announced Monday an agreement to buy Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) for $1.15 billion in cash, from S&P Global Inc. and IHS Market Ltd. . The media and information services company said OPIS, the digital data, analytics and insights provider, will become part of the Professional Information Business of News Corp's Dow Jones business, including Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires and Factiva. As part of the deal, News Corp expects to receive an estimated tax benefit of $180 million. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. "OPIS will be the cornerstone for a rising commodities, energy and renewables digital business that we are convinced will have a positive impact on Dow Jones and News Corp," said News Corp. Chief Executive Robert Thomson. News Corp's stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 32.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has advanced 17.0%. News Corp is the parent of Dow Jones and MarketWatch, the publisher of this report.
BusinessShareCast

Issue of Equity

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (the "Company") has issued 60,000 new ordinary shares of 50 pence each under its block listing facility at a price of 2020p per share on 4 August 2021. The new shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue. Following this issue,...
ShareCast

Issue of Equity & Total Voting Rights

On 4 August 2021 Smithson Investment Trust plc (the "Company") issued from its block listing authority 150,000 new Ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 1,878.00 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue. The shares were issued at a premium to the last published net asset value per share.
Benzinga

A Look Into Tecnoglass Price Over Earnings

Looking into the current session, Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) is trading at $18.93, after a 1.35% decrease. Over the past month, the stock fell by 3.27%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 233.69%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
Posted by
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

Lumen will get a cash infusion from selling two segments of its business. Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million.
StocksShareCast

BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

BH MACRO LIMITED (the “Company”) (a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235) Announcement of Monthly Estimated Net Asset Values. As at the close of business on 31st July 2021 the estimated Net Asset Values of each class of the Company’s shares are as follows:. Fund NameSedolNAVMTD...
StocksLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Argentex Group. (AGFX)

Argentex Group PLC (AIM: AGFX), the provider of foreign exchange services to institutions, corporates and high net worth private individuals, announces the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting held at 14:30pm on the 4th August 2021 and confirms that all resolutions were duly passed. Numis Securities Limited (Nominated...
StocksBusiness Insider

Where Pinnacle West Capital Stands With Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Pinnacle West Capital evaluate the company at an average price target of $86.64 with a high of $100.00 and a low of $72.00.
Financial ReportsShareCast

WPP ups outlook and returns as markets revive

The FTSE 100 group reported a £394m pretax profit for the six months to the end of June compared with a £3.2bn loss a year earlier as reported revenue less pass-through costs rose 5% to £4.9bn and 11% on a like-for-like basis. WPP increased its interim dividend by 25% to...

