Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

NY Gov. Cuomo was recorded singing ‘Do You Love Me?’ to accuser Charlotte Bennett

By New York Post
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Andrew Cuomo was recorded crooning a 1960s love song to a female aide less than half his age during a phone call in 2019, according to the blockbuster report on sexual harassment allegations against him released Tuesday. The three-term Democrat sang several lines from "Do You Love Me?" by...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 22

Fox News

Fox News

496K+
Followers
108K+
Post
484M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gov#Do You Love Me#Lawyers#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

Cuomo had accuser Bennett do pushups in his office, AG says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo once had a female staffer do pushups for him in his office, and later invited her to lift weights at the Executive Mansion gym, according to the blockbuster report on sexual harassment allegations against him released Tuesday. Then-aide Charlotte Bennett did 20 pushups inside the...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

I worked for Andrew Cuomo. New allegations made me rethink my own Albany experience.

Shock waves reverberated throughout New York and the rest of the country when state Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a report concluding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had harassed 11 women in his office. The report was much more damning than insiders expected, yet the governor’s taped response denying all the allegations was not surprising. After all, no one does defiance like Cuomo.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Why the press wants Cuomo, their onetime shining knight, to resign

The media establishment, which once adored Andrew Cuomo, is telling him it’s time to go. From major news organizations to liberal commentators, there is a remarkable unanimity of opinion that the governor must resign — a solidarity that mirrored last year’s consensus that Cuomo was a hero of the pandemic.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Cuomo wanted to ‘get drunk,’ ride motorcycle ‘into the mountains’ with a woman: AG James report

Gov. Cuomo once told one of his alleged sexual harassment victims that he wanted to “get drunk” with a woman and ride his motorcycle “into the mountains” with her, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ 165-page blockbuster investigative report. Charlotte Bennett, a former Cuomo aide who’s among the 11 women accusing him of sexual misconduct, recalled the eyebrow-raising comment ...
PoliticsWKTV

Zogby: Cuomo will resign

The founder of The Zogby Poll doesn't think the NYS Legislature will have to pull the plug on Governor Andrew Cuomo's political career; he thinks Cuomo, himself, will realize he has no choice, but to step down. "He has the majority of the democrats in both houses of the legislature...
New York City, NYKABC

NY AG: Cuomo Will Not Face Criminal Charges. Huh? Imagine If Cuomo’s Name Was Trump…

(New York, NY) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will not face any criminal charges at this point after a report found he sexually harassed several state employees. State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings of a five-month investigation into charges from women that Cuomo created a sexually hostile work environment and made unwanted advances. She said the charges are of a civil nature, not criminal. However, investigator Anne Clark added other state prosecutors may choose to turn the case into a criminal matter at a future date. The reports cites numerous women, including current and former state employees, who claim the Democratic governor touched their “intimate body parts” and made unwanted advances. In one instance, a staffer said Cuomo reached under her blouse and touched her breasts. A female state trooper assigned to protect Cuomo said the Governor sexually harassed her. James said she has proof that Cuomo’s office intimidated witnesses and created a “toxic work environment” based upon 74-thousand pieces of evidence.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS New York

Political Consultant: New York State’s Impeachment Of Gov. Cuomo ‘Could Get Very Ugly’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has defiantly resisted a chorus of calls for his resignation. That begs the question: Will state lawmakers impeach him? And if so, how long will it take and what will that process mean for the public? Jay Jacobs is the chair of the New York State Democratic Party and a long-time Cuomo loyalist. However, after reading the attorney general’s report about the sexual harassment allegations, he called the governor to urge him to resign. And now we’re get an idea of what Cuomo might be thinking. “He didn’t characterize, you know, his views on resignation,” Jacobs...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Rep. Lee Zeldin Wants To Know Why There Is No Criminal Referral Against Andrew Cuomo From New York AG Letitia James

Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-NY) New York Republican Gubernatorial candidate spoke to Jason Chaffetz on The Brian Kilmeade Show about Governor Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment of multiple women. Zeldin says there is no choice for the democrat assembly but to move forward on impeachment. Zeldin wants to know why there is not going to be a criminal referral by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Zeldin says what Cuomo is accused of is a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail and having to be registered on the sex offender registry for forcible touching. Zeldin feels people need to stay on the offense because Cuomo thinks he can change facts and reality and it is still possible he is elected to a fourth term.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Stefanik calls for Cuomo to be arrested

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to be arrested after an investigation found the governor had harassed multiple women. In a statement, Stefanik also said President Biden should call for the governor’s resignation. “No one is above the law and today...
New York City, NYNewsweek

Bill De Blasio Calls AG Harassment Report on N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo 'Very Troubling'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that the New York attorney general's harassment report on Governor Andrew Cuomo is "very troubling." During a press briefing, de Blasio was asked about the recent report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James and in response he said that it represents behaviors that are "unacceptable. Unacceptable for anyone, let alone a public servant."

Comments / 22

Community Policy