The Nintendo Switch OLED went up for preorder a couple weeks back, but it's been hard to find in stock ever since. Sporadic Switch OLED restocks have popped up at major retailers, including GameStop, Best Buy, and Walmart. Generally, the White/Black edition has been more difficult to secure than the Blue/Red model, but both editions are currently sold out at all major retailers. It's a safe bet that we'll continue to see random restocks between now and October, when the Switch OLED releases. If you're wanting to get your hands on Nintendo's newest iteration of the Switch, persistence will be key (Wario64 is a great account to follow on Twitter for immediate notifications on restocks). We've rounded up Switch OLED preorder links below so you can check for current availability.