A Guide to the Food, Drink, and Desserts to Try at My People’s Market

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden
Eater
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2017, Prosper Portland and Travel Portland hosted the first My People’s Market, a new version of a smaller event highlighting business owners, artists, and performers of color. It was a sort of living, breathing Mercatus, Prosper Portland’s directory of Black, Indigenous, and people of color-owned businesses: The event hosted musicians, dancers, chefs, artists, and craftspeople, selling everything from bottled sauces to earrings.

