Man suspected in Houston road rage killing turns himself in

CHICAGO — A Chicago rapper died after he was shot dozens of times while leaving the Cook County Jail last weekend, authorities said. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, 31-year-old Londre Sylvester, better known as KTS Dre or Kutthroat Dreko, was walking out of the jail on South California Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday when gunmen approached in a vehicle and opened fire, striking him up to 64 times before fleeing the scene, authorities said. A 60-year-old woman with Sylvester and a 35-year-old woman nearby also were shot, the newspaper reported.