Man suspected in Houston road rage killing turns himself in
HOUSTON — A man suspected in a fatal road rage shooting of a Houston teenager early last month has surrendered to police to face a murder charge. Gerald Williams, 34, surrendered Monday at the Houston Police Department’s downtown headquarters, the Houston Chronicle reported. He faces a murder charge for the July 6 killing of 17-year-old David Castro, who was shot in the head as he and his family were driving home from a baseball game.www.sandiegouniontribune.com
