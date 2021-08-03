Elizabeth F. Mares

Elizabeth Frances Mares, 85, of Chetek, Wis., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Just Like Home in Chetek. Elizabeth was born on Nov. 10, 1935, in Chetek, the daughter of Edward and Lillian (Gulan) Novak. Growing up on the family dairy farm, Elizabeth was a graduate of Weyerhaeuser High School, then going to St. Catherine’s College in St. Paul, Minn., to become a registered nurse, working in several hospitals. Later, after raising a family, she provided home nursing care. She was a devoted mother and wife of 63 years to Dr. Stanley Mares (married Aug. 30, 1958). Their homes included Chicago and suburban Illinois, Fort Dodge, Iowa, Terre Haute, Ind., and Kansas City, Mo.