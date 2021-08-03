British navy group: 'Potential hijack' of ship off UAE coast

An armed group had boarded the ship in the Gulf of Oman and was reportedly trying to sail it to Iran. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. British authorities say the curious apparent hijacking of the Panama-flagged asphalt/bitumen carrier M/V Asphalt Princess is over and that it and its crew are safe, after armed individuals that had boarded the vessel left. However, the identities of these boarders and their motives remain unclear. Some reports have indicated that they were directing the ship to Iran, which has a history of seizing foreign commercial vessels, and this comes after multiple countries also blamed the regime in Tehran for carrying out a fatal drone attack on a Liberia-flagged, Israeli-operated tanker Mercer Street last week.