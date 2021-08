The Fast Growth School Coalition, located at 401 West 15th St., Austin, describes itself as a collective voice that educates and advocates for investment in Texas’ fastest-growing school districts. A fast-growing school district is defined as a district with enrollment of at least 2,500 students during the previous school year and enrollment growth over the last five years of at least 10%, or a net increase of 3,500 or more students, according to Fast Growth School Coalition.