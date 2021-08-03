Cancel
Sen. Mitt Romney helped pave way for massive infrastructure bill; Sen. Mike Lee sees potholes in plan

By Dennis Romboy
As the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill steams toward a vote in the Senate this week, Utah’s two Republican senators have come at President Joe Biden’s effort to fix the nation’s roads, bridges and utilities from contrasting perspectives. Sen. Mitt Romney has been in the room negotiating the massive package...

