Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean City, MD

True Heroes: Insane Rescue Of Crew From Sinking Boat Captured On Viral Video In Ocean City

By Jahna Michal
Posted by 
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you haven't yet seen this video circling around on social media, brace yourself. It's pretty wild. Now, while this rescue didn't go down off the coasts of the Ocean City that's in our backyard here in South Jersey, it's still so crazy that it just HAS to be shared. A boat called 'Fishbone' was competing in the first day of the White Marlin Open down in Ocean City Maryland on Monday, August 2nd.

catcountry1073.com

Comments / 1

Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean City, MD
Accidents
City
Ocean City, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Ocean City, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viral Video#Movies#The Coast Guard#Marshes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Williamstown, NJPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Firefighters Spend Hours Battling Junkyard Fire in Williamstown, NJ

For the second time in two days, firefighters had their hands full as they battled another junkyard fire in South Jersey. The Collings Lakes Fire Department says at about 6:15 Monday evening, they and other crews were called out to 1041 Morgan Road in Williamstown, the site of South State Auto Parts LLC, for a multiple-alarm junkyard fire. Officials say at the scene they found numerous vehicles burning inside the yard.
Vineland, NJPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Man Driving The Car In Drive-By Shooting Of Vineland Girl Behind Bars

Keeping you updated with what's going on with the awful events that transpired in Vineland over the 4th of July weekend last month. To recap: a little girl, 10-year-old Jasayde Holder, lost her life as a result of a drive-by shooting that took place on West Earl Drive on July 4th. The victim was shot in the chest and eventually passed away after arriving at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland. What should've been a holiday that would've held great memories for the child turned out to be her last on this earth. She wasn't the target, but she ended up paying the price.
Egg Harbor Township, NJPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Woman Killed; Cops Investigating Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Hit-and-run Accident

Authorities continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened last week in Egg Harbor Township. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department say minutes after midnight last Tuesday, July 28th, 61-year-old Star Wardell of Egg Harbor Township was crossing Washington Avenue when she was struck and killed by a vehicle.
Long Beach Township, NJPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Confirmed: EF2 Tornado With 115 MPH Winds Plowed Across Long Beach Island

Cops in one Long Beach Island community say a possible tornado damaged at least 35 homes and boats Thursday night. The Long Beach Township Police Department says they received three 9-1-1 calls for assistance from the High Bar Harbor neighborhood at about 9:20 Thursday night just as a line of intense thunderstorms moved through. Responding officers found four utility poles that were damaged and multiple houses that had their roofs blown off in and around Antioch Rd., Arnold Blvd., Collier Avenue, and Sunset Blvd.
Wildwood, NJPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

The Most Epic Frisbee Tournament Happening This Weekend On The Wildwood Beach

It's all about frisbee this weekend on the Wildwood beach. When you hit the sand on Saturday, you definitely won't be alone. Obviously, you wouldn't be alone because we're smack dab in the middle of summer here in South Jersey right after a pandemic, at that. It'll be even more wild on the beach tomorrow as Wildwood is hosting the biggest and most epic frisbee tournament in the country.

Comments / 1

Community Policy