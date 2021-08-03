Parks & Rec. Launches Online Registration Portal
The City of Eustis Parks & Recreation Department is excited to announce the launch of a new online registration portal called RecDesk. The new system will allow users to create an online ID that will enable online registration and payment for recreation programs and rentals. The new portal will also include a calendar view of availability of City rental facilities for allowing a quick and easy way to plan your next event.www.eustis.org
