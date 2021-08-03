Serpentine Galleries launch new social practice grant for artists

Since 2018 we have been working with archivists, students, community members, artists, researchers and web developers and PDXScholar to establish the Art and Social Practice Archive at the Portland State University Library Special Collections. The digital component of this archive is now launched for public access and access to researchers globally! The Art and Social Practice Archive was founded and organized by Shoshana Gugenheim Kedem, Roshani Thakore, Lo Moran and Harrell Fletcher, with the help of Cristine Paschild, the Head of Special Collections & University Archives, and Marti Clemmons, Archives Technician, in honor of the PSU Art and Social Practice MFA program’s 10 year anniversary. The Archive is now organized by Lo Moran, who worked with Karen Bjork, Nancy Kerr and Marti Clemmons closely over this last remote year to build the digital archive with the assistance from Eniko Banyasz, Bri Graw, Rebecca Copper, Emily Pappas, BB Anderson, Jake Barber and more. This archive process has been a collaborative effort of relationship building between the library, the Art and Social Practice program and students in the PSU School of Art and Design; everyone who has submitted materials or worked on the Archive has contributed to how it is being shaped.