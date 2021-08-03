Cancel
Serpentine Galleries launch new social practice grant for artists

By ArtReview
artreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn artist who convened a parliament for women of colour and a pair of film programmers who highlight the work of non-white directors are among those to receive support from a new bursary scheme founded by the Serpentine Galleries. The ‘Support Structures for Support Structures’ fellowship programme awards artists and collectives engaged in community-based practice; each of the ten selected artists for the inaugural round of grants will receive GBP£10,000.

