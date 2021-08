BEREA, Ohio — The pads went on for the first time, the intensity ramped up and real football can’t be far behind. It was the first of three straight days in pads this week, and four overall including Sunday’s practice at FirstEnergy Stadium. The afternoon featured an uneven performance by Baker Mayfield, who got frustrated by a ragged 7-on-7 period, and was picked off in the end zone by Mack Wilson.