Cornell University reinstates mask requirements for Geneva and Ithaca campuses

Cornell University has started the requirement of mask wearing on their campuses in Geneva and Ithaca.

Tompkins County Health Department changed its guidance with the spike in positive Covid-19 cases, suggesting masks regardless of vaccination status.

The new requirement has students and staff masking up unless they’re in a private, non-shared space like an office, dorm, or when eating.

Ithaca College has also enforced mask requirements.

