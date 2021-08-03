You Can Cut Your Own Flowers At The Festive Pheasant Run Farm In Iowa

Nothing says summer quite like sunflowers, and sunflowers absolutely love growing in Iowa. What a feast for the eyes to see an entire field of these flowers with their fiery yellow rings raised skyward.

It's a delightful experience to view a field at different hours of the day and see how these giant flower heads follow the path of the sun.

At Pheasant Run Farm Sunflower Experience, you can do more than just view a sunflower field from a distance; you can be immersed in the floating yellow sea of these flowers.

A winding trail through nine acres of sunflowers makes for tons of photo opportunities.

The experience doesn’t stop there, though; the farm has food trucks, a plant tunnel for the youngsters, and cut your own flower opportunities (both sunflowers and many other types of cut flowers) for hours of fun.

In order for crops can be rotated, the exact location can change from year to year; however, the sunflowers will be near the intersection of Highway 30 and V40 in Belle Plaine, Iowa.

So after seeing these pictures or visiting you might be wondering what happens with all these sunflowers? The answer is that the heads ripen as they turn black and point down toward the ground then sometime in the late fall they are harvested for the sunflower seeds!

Add this outdoor adventure to your list this summer and you will not only get some great pictures, you will also have participated in something that is productive and beautiful. To learn more, visit Pheasant Ridge Farm online or on Facebook. For more sunflower fun, head here.

Address: Pheasant Run Farm - Sunflower Experience, Co Trunk Hwy V40, Belle Plaine, IA 52208, USA

