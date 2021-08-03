Police searching for Harrington man wanted on assault, reckless endangerment charges

SUSSEX CO., Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Harrington man. We’re told at around 7:15 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to Rifle Range Road in Bridgeville for a reported physical altercation. During the incident, police say 32-year-old Charles Moore physically assaulted a female acquaintance while in the presence of two children and preventing the victim from calling the police. He then fled the area on foot.