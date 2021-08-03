Cancel
San Antonio, TX

SAWS: Certain customers with overdue balances will get another six months

By Elena Bruess
expressnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidential SAWS customers with overdue balances past 60 days are getting a bit more help — and time. Customers enrolled in the San Antonio Water System’s Affordability Discount Program with bills more than 60 days past due as of Aug. 1 — and who haven’t paid in full or signed up for a payment plan by mid-September — will have their outstanding balances frozen for six months. That means those unpaid balances won’t increase or result in service cutoffs, although the customers must stay current on subsequent bills.

