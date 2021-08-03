SAWS: Certain customers with overdue balances will get another six months

With the rise in the cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus across the United States of America, the demand for recurring stimulus checks is gaining momentum. The disease control center has stated that it is imperative for those who are vaccinated to wear masks indoors moving forward. There are no such mask mandates introduced by the federal government as of now, however, some institutions have already taken the initiative. Most retailers have introduced the importance of masks irrespective of the absence of any such laws.