Wyoming grad Christopher Henry wins top Mountain West academic honor
Recent University of Wyoming graduate Christopher Henry on Tuesday was named the Mountain West Male Scholar Athlete of the Year for the 2020-21 academic year. During his career on the Cowboys' cross country and track & field teams, Henry was a seven-time Academic All-MW selection and a six-time All-MW performer. He also was a four-time MW Scholar Athlete recipient and earned Academic All-America honors three times.trib.com
