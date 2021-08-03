Drive to CSA’s SPECS conference, August 22-24

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRBZF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.75.