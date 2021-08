SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The California Public Utilities Commission has set the terms for an independent oversight officer who will monitor PG&E for the next five years. PG&E agreed to an Independent Safety Monitor as a condition of exiting bankruptcy in May 2020. The utility is currently under watch by a federal monitor that was mandated after their 2016 federal conviction related to a 2010 fatal pipeline explosion in San Bruno, but that monitor’s five-year term is set to expire in January 2022.