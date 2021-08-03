Selling an Inherited House: The Stress-Free Guide

This luxury penthouse in The Tiffany features panoramic ocean views and access to the wraparound balconies from the living room, dining room, kitchen and all three bedrooms. Located on a no-drive beach, this direct-oceanfront residence has been updated with beautiful tile floors, quartz and granite countertops, new light-wood cabinetry, with beaded accents and built-in glass-fronted storage cupboards, and an entertainment center. The kitchen is outfitted with new black stainless-steel appliances and a floating center island, with a raised breakfast bar. Skylights in the entry, hallways, living room and bathrooms flood the residence with natural light. Additional features include a wet bar, with a built-in wine cooler, in the living room, a utility room, with washer and dryer, hurricane shutters, plentiful closets, stylish light fixtures, glass shower enclosures, Venetian plaster walls, a heated toilet in the owner’s en-suite and two underground parking spaces. Offering a community pool and hot tub, The Tiffany is walking distance to shopping and restaurants.
