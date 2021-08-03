Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Collaborative Project Accelerates Clean Hydrogen Technology

By Ariana Fine
ngtnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA clean hydrogen production technology from Southern Company Gas, Electro-Active Technologies and T2M Global has been selected for funding by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. The DOE awarded Southern Company $1 million for research and development for the project to advance next-generation...

ngtnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Technologies#Hydrogen Fuel#Hydrogen Production#Southern Company Gas#T2m Global#Southern Company#Hydrogen Energy#Earthshot#Doe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
MyChesCo

$34 Million Awarded to Advance Waste and Algae Bioenergy Technology Projects

11 University- and Industry-Led Projects will Develop Biomass Resources to Convert to Low-Carbon Fuel for Planes and Ships. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) this week announced nearly $34 million in funding for 11 projects that will support high-impact research and development to improve and produce biofuels, biopower, and bioproducts. These biomass resources, otherwise known as feedstocks, can be produced by municipal solid waste (MSW) streams and algae and converted into low-carbon fuels that can significantly contribute to the decarbonization of transportation sectors that face barriers to electrification, like aviation and marine. By lowering the carbon footprint of the transportation sector, biofuels will play an important role in reaching the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Lithium-ion technology to lead the Indian storage market by 2030

Stationary storage within battery-enabled storage systems (BESS) is set to witness significant growth over the next ten years according to a recent report by India-based consultancy firm Praxis Global Alliance. This growth will be led by lithium-ion technology as battery prices decline at an average 6% annually between 2018-30, The...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Electric Vs Hydrogen – What’s The Future Of Aviation?

Many industries are looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint in the future. The aviation sector is no exception. Technology changes may take time, but many companies are now looking at electric and hydrogen-powered aircraft possibilities. This article explores the two options. Electric planes. There has been a lot...
Energy Industryyankodesign.com

Orbital Marine Power’s latest renewable energy project is a tidal turbine that can provide electricity for 2,000 homes!

Tidal turbines are some of the most efficient renewable energy producers, offering predictability, reliability, and low-cost upkeep (albeit following an expensive construction period). Harnessed by free-floating turbines or ones contained within barrages, tidal energy produces power from ocean surges during the rise and fall of tides. Orbital Marine Power, a renewable technology company, recently launched their very own tidal turbine called O2 off the coast of Orkney, Scotland.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Europe’s largest energy storage project successfully connects to the grid

Two years after a devastating blackout struck the United Kingdom, Europe’s largest energy storage project – the 100MW/100 MWh Minety plant – has been successfully grid-connected. The plant is designed for maximizing renewable energy assets and providing grid stability using Sungrow’s 1500V energy storage system solutions. Sungrow provided NCM and...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Report: Natural gas infrastructure can play a key role in clean energy transition

A new report released by research company IHS Markit explains the role gas can play in the transition to net-zero. The report, A Sustainable Flame: The Role of Gas in Net Zero, states that gas has a significant part in both the near-term and long-term energy decarbonization targets owing to the ability of existing infrastructure to be converted to carry low-carbon fuels including ammonia, hydrogen, synthetic methane, and renewable natural gas.
Energy IndustryTheInterMountain.com

Energy

As politicians go barreling toward an energy future in which some appear unbothered by how much damage is done to the humans living on the planet they claim they are trying to save, researchers at West Virginia University are taking a more holistic approach to the matter. To that end,...
Energy IndustryNewswise

Key Improvements to Efficiency and Safety Will Enable Expansion of Nuclear Energy

Newswise — TROY, NY — Nuclear power plants produce about 20% of the United States’ electricity. In order to increase the amount of carbon dioxide-free energy these plants can yield, improvements in efficiency and safety must be made. With support from $1.5 million in grants from the Department of Energy (DOE), researchers at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute will lead projects aimed at upgrading nuclear power plants with those goals in mind. The grants are part of more than $61 million in awards recently announced by the DOE to support nuclear energy research.
Energy Industryscitechdaily.com

Simple New Way to Desalinate Water Using Solar Energy

The desalter uses a cylinder and a solar collector. Ural Federal University (UrFU) power engineers have developed a new desalination technology. It will significantly reduce the cost of desalination and quadruple the volume of production. The results of the research are published in the journal Case Studies in Thermal Engineering.
ChemistryPhys.org

Polymer coating accelerates fuel production

It is well-established that the accumulation of greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide (CO2), in the atmosphere contributes to climate change. Therefore, CO2 capture and recycling are vital for mitigating detrimental environmental effects and addressing the climate crisis. Recently, researchers from Japan designed a polymer-coated metal catalyst that accelerates CO2 conversion and offers green energy insights.
Energy IndustryNewswise

Department of Energy Announces $15.1 Million for Integrated Computational and Data Infrastructure for Science Research

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $15.1 million for three collaborative research projects, at five universities, to advance the development of a flexible multi-tiered data and computational infrastructure to support a diverse collection of on-demand scientific data processing tasks and computationally intensive simulations. The projects will accelerate research in the fields of environmental and materials science and enhance simulation capabilities.
AdvocacyCleanTechnica

Helping The Poor & Unbanked Access Clean Technologies

In another article, I showed that for much of the population in the US, it’s basically impossible to afford an EV, or any car for that matter. At the same time, cars are an essential part of being able to keep a job and do anything at all in most of the country. You also can’t get solar on your roof or afford any other kind of clean technology if you don’t own a home.
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Solarflux FOCUS Parabolic Dish Concentrator Converts 72% Of Solar Energy Into Usable Heat

Solarflux, a company specializing in parabolic dish concentrator technology, has developed the FOCUS parabolic dish concentrator, which converts 72% of the solar energy it gets into usable heat. This news comes from Solarflux, which just announced the results of an independent report by Lehigh University’s Energy Research Center. The report was conducted in close accordance with the methods outlined in the ASTM 905-87 industry standard relating to solar concentrators.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Fusion power and public-private partnerships

As the debate continues in Washington about the best ways to create high-quality, family-sustaining jobs, strengthen our nation’s leadership as the world’s “idea factory,” and finally achieve net-zero emissions, a solution that helps address each goal is readily apparent: fusion energy. Recent breakthroughs in fusion research indicate that this long-promised...
TechnologyData Center Knowledge

Grid Interactive UPS Systems and the Race to Carbon-Neutrality

Data centers have a major role to play in today’s shifting energy landscape, and there have been many conversations within industry circles about various ways organizations can be sustainable, lower energy costs, and even generate revenue. Innovations in uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems and batteries – especially lithium-ion batteries – present relevant, practical options for data center organizations wrestling with immediate energy consumption and efficiency challenges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy