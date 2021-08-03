Will the New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Be a Reboot?

There are plenty of people out there who still remember Ladyhawke and how the story goes, but it might be time to see if it can be refreshed for the current generation to enjoy. One of the biggest issues with bringing this movie back though would be timing, as in when to bring it back in order to give it the best showing and attract the biggest possible crowd. Like all genres, fantasy movies do have a time and place when people tend to pay greater attention, and it does help when filmmakers gauge these times so as not to release something during a moment in cinematic history when something else is insanely popular. Such a practice has changed over the years, but there are still moments when it’s wiser to go with the current trend than against it. Imagine what might have happened to some of the greatest movies in history if they’d been released during a time when another genre was more prominent. It’s likely that a few of them wouldn’t have been as well-received. Sadly though, Ladyhawke’s reception wasn’t that great, to begin with, and its status as a cult classic has grown throughout the years in a way that wasn’t accomplished upon its release.