Here's What Coverage of the Delta Surge Gets Wrong—and Why It's Harmful

In an internal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report released on Friday in the United States, experts state that the COVID-19 Delta variant is more transmissible than the common cold, seasonal flu, and smallpox, and just as contagious as chickenpox. The New York Times was among several news outlets to obtain a copy of the internal document and reported that while CDC experts have publicly claimed that transmission of the Delta variant is rare among those who are vaccinated, internally "scientists have suggested it may be more common than once thought."