Here's What Coverage of the Delta Surge Gets Wrong—and Why It's Harmful
Meghan Fitzgerald, RN, MPH, DrPH, is an adjunct associate professor with the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and a private equity investor. She has decades of experience working in the healthcare field, ranging from frontline patient care to advising prominent healthcare firms. Here, she shares her take on the implications of mixed Delta messaging for those who are still unvaccinated.www.verywellhealth.com
Comments / 0