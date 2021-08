An investigation by the US Department of Defense has found the drone used to attack the MV Mercer Street ship was made in Iran.The Pentagon’s Central Command released the findings of its investigation into the 30 July attack on the commercial vessel which blasted a hole in the vessel’s bridge, killing two crewmen including a British citizen.A Romanian crew member was also killed in the attack off the coast of Oman.The statement said that an investigative team was sent to inspect the vessel from the USS Ronald Reagan supercarrier.It found the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that hit the Mercer...