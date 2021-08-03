What to stream: ‘Val’ and the best of Kilmer

One of the things the new documentary Val makes clear is that Val Kilmer never saw himself as a “movie star.” He suffered from a similar ailment as Brad Pitt, which is that by virtue of his handsomeness, it was difficult to take him seriously as anything more than a pretty face no matter how talented he may be, and while Pitt wisely pivoted to supporting roles and working with auteurs that could put a spotlight on his performances, Kilmer, for a variety of reasons, never got that chance, and now he likely never will. Although Kilmer is still alive and making the best of the hand he’s been dealt, his documentary feels like a curtain call of sorts. It’s a final bow for a man who defined his life by his acting, and now due to health reasons, can no longer pursue that particular form of artistry, so he’s been forced to find other creative outlets. Through a wealth of footage that Kilmer shot himself over the years as well as narration written by Kilmer but spoken by his son Jack Kilmer (who does sound like a younger version of his father), Val paints a bittersweet portrait of an artist as a man who has come to terms with what his life is now but also feels the need to show us how he got here.