What to stream: 'Val' and the best of Kilmer

Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Val,” a deeply personal and intimate documentary about the actor Val Kilmer, arrives on Amazon Prime Friday after bowing at the Cannes Film Festival in July and playing theatrical engagements for the past two weeks. A cinematic memoir of sorts, “Val” is a film that Kilmer has wanted to make for a long time, and since losing his voice to throat cancer, it became even more urgent for the actor, who has not been able to work in the same capacity on screen.

TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Is Recommending A Forgotten Bruce Willis Thriller

Stephen King is obviously best known for his work in the horror genre, making him one of Hollywood’s most valuable resources, based on the fact there are currently upwards of two dozen movies and TV shows in development based on his extensive back catalogue. Despite his preference of the written word, the 73-year-old is happy to recommend any type of entertainment to his social media followers, with forgotten Bruce Willis thriller 16 Blocks among the latest.
MoviesComicBook

Nicolas Cage Reveals the One Movie of His He Will Never Watch

It's pretty reasonable to call Nicholas Cage a film icon, as the actor has appeared in an ever-growing number of fascinating and memorable films. Fans of Cage probably have their favorite performance of his that they want to watch or rewatch — but apparently, there's one title that the actor has no plans to revisit. In a recent interview with Variety, Cage briefly spoke about his upcoming role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming film that will see him portraying a fictionalized version of himself. As Cage put it, he'll "never see" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because the film's self-aware nature will be a bit too much for him.
MoviesPopculture

Val Kilmer Reveals the Reason He Didn't Want to Do 'Top Gun'

Val Kilmer's career could have looked a lot different had he followed his initial gut feeling on Top Gun. The New York Post reports that the 61-year-old actor said in his recently released documentary Val that when he was first approached about the movie, he didn't want to do it.
Movieswgnradio.com

Val Kilmer talks with voice box in new documentary trailer

(WJW) – Actor Val Kilmer speaks with a voice box in a trailer released for a documentary film about the actor’s life on Tuesday. Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015. The documentary, titled “Val,” is made up of video taken by Kilmer over the course of his life...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Val Kilmer’s children give an update regarding their 'monster of life' father's battle with cancer... ahead of the release of new documentary Val

He is one of the most celebrated Hollywood actors of his generation, with a documentary exploring his life and career coming out this week. And Val Kilmer‘s children Jack and Mercedes spoke with Extra on Wednesday to give an update on their star father’s health, as he is currently in the midst of recovering from a long battle with throat cancer.
MoviesBBC

Val Kilmer film is poignant yet bittersweet, say critics

A documentary chronicling the highs and lows of the life and career of US actor Kilmer has been described by critics as "poignant" yet "bittersweet". Val, which has just debuted at Cannes Film Festival, features 40 years of home recordings, including him speaking with a voice box post-cancer surgery. The...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mental_Floss

10 Surprising Facts About Val Kilmer

He’s been Batman, Doc Holliday, and a real genius in 1985’s Real Genius, but Val Kilmer’s most evocative onscreen portrait might be the one he’s made of himself. In Val, premiering on Amazon Prime on August 6, Kilmer takes audiences through the more than 40 years of footage he has shot over the course of his personal and professional life. It's a rare chance to see the sprawl of a respected actor’s career before throat cancer complications forced him to devise workarounds. (The documentary is narrated by his son.)
MoviesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Dennis Quaid vs. Val Kilmer: Who Was the Best 'Doc Holliday'?

The gunfight at the legendary O.K. Corral is one of the most well-known stories in the history of the Wild West. The scene has been revisited numerous times over the years in Hollywood in classic cowboy films and TV shows. In fact, the real-life Wyatt Earp even served as a consultant on the sets of old John Wayne movies to help make sure things were portrayed as accurately as possible on the big screen. He's an iconic western hero, with a life full of adventure outside of miraculously surviving the O.K. Corral.
CelebritiesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Val’ Review: A Documentary Portrait of Kilmer That’s Sensitive If Frustratingly Surface-Level

“It is difficult to talk and be understood,” actor and artist Val Kilmer sighs in the opening minutes of the documentary that Leo Scott and Ting Poo have made from and about his life, which is largely cobbled together from thousands of hours of home video footage that Kilmer has shot over the last six decades. So difficult, in fact, that his son Jack actually does the talking for him. Kilmer has undergone two tracheotomies in the process of treating his throat cancer, and now speaks with a death rattle that makes him sound much worse than he feels.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Val Kilmer’s Kids Share an Update on Actor’s Cancer Battle

Val Kilmer courageously chronicles his battle with throat cancer in a new documentary, “Val.”. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Kilmer’s children, Jack and Mercedes, who also appear in the film. Giving an update on the star’s health, Mercedes said, “He’s doing well… Still recovering... The recovery process is just as...
CelebritiesNewnan Times-Herald

Val: Actor shares his home movies and a part of his soul

Emotional and engaging, the ultra-personal documentary “Val” examines the life of the once high-flying actor Val Kilmer. It’s the kind of trendy celebrity-focused film that attempts to be more artful than salacious. Of course, it helps that Kilmer lived so much of his extraordinary life on camera. Kilmer’s private battle...
CelebritiesDaily Beast

Val Kilmer Finds His Voice Again in ‘Val,’ a Moving Reflection on a Life Almost Lost

Handsome, muscular, cocky, and charismatic, Val Kilmer was a prototypical movie star, so it’s somewhat shocking to now see him in such reduced form in Val. Speaking in a gravely rasp via a tracheotomy tube through which he also eats—the byproduct of throat cancer treatment in 2017—and boasting a scrawny frame that’s light years removed from his six-pack heyday, the 61-year-old Kilmer is a withered version of his former matinee idol self, at least physically. Yet despite those health setbacks, he remains a vibrant artist determined to not fade away, and Ting Poo and Leo Scott’s documentary serves as the blockbuster actor’s vehicle for telling his story—and, in the process, reasserting his voice.
MoviesCollider

‘Val’ Review: Val Kilmer’s Autobiographical Odyssey Finds the Actor Examining His Life’s Work

One of the things the new documentary Val makes clear is that Val Kilmer never saw himself as a “movie star.” He suffered from a similar ailment as Brad Pitt, which is that by virtue of his handsomeness, it was difficult to take him seriously as anything more than a pretty face no matter how talented he may be, and while Pitt wisely pivoted to supporting roles and working with auteurs that could put a spotlight on his performances, Kilmer, for a variety of reasons, never got that chance, and now he likely never will. Although Kilmer is still alive and making the best of the hand he’s been dealt, his documentary feels like a curtain call of sorts. It’s a final bow for a man who defined his life by his acting, and now due to health reasons, can no longer pursue that particular form of artistry, so he’s been forced to find other creative outlets. Through a wealth of footage that Kilmer shot himself over the years as well as narration written by Kilmer but spoken by his son Jack Kilmer (who does sound like a younger version of his father), Val paints a bittersweet portrait of an artist as a man who has come to terms with what his life is now but also feels the need to show us how he got here.
CelebritiesABQJournal

Arc of an actor: ‘Val’ traces Kilmer’s rise to the peak of the film industry, continuing work after cancer

The actor Val Kilmer sits behind a table at a Comic Con in London, looking pale and unsteady. His voice has been reduced to a whispering rasp after tracheostomy surgery for throat cancer in 2015 – although the good news is, the surgery was successful – and he tries to smile gamely as fan after fan asks him to sign posters and photos of his Iceman character in “Top Gun,” always asking for the same caption: “You can be my wingman any time. Iceman.”
MoviesA.V. Club

Val Kilmer didn't want to do "silly," "warmongering" Top Gun at first

Today marked the limited release (ahead of a streaming debut on August 6) of Amazon’s new documentary Val, in which Val Kilmer tells his life’s story, through both his own words, and decades’ worth of home video footage. (Although the actual narration of the film comes largely from Kilmer’s son, Jack, due to speaking difficulties Kilmer experiences due to being diagnosed with throat cancer a few years back.) Stories from the documentary are already starting to filter back—including Kilmer’s assertion that he really didn’t want to star opposite Tom Cruise in Top Gun, the film that helped elevate him from “That goofy kid from Top Secret! and Real Genius” into a certified blockbuster star.
Moviesmadison

Val Kilmer opens up for intimate, scrapbook-style 'Val'

“Val” is not so much a documentary as it is a personal memoir from actor Val Kilmer. Kilmer, 61, not only wrote the narration for the film, directors Ting Poo and Leo Scott draw heavily from thousands of hours of home video footage that Kilmer shot throughout his life. “I’ve lived a magical life, and captured quite a bit of it,” he says.

