Kerry Washington To Produce & Star In Netflix Film ‘Rockaway’, Based On Diane Cardwell Memoir

Emmy winner Kerry Washington ( Little Fires Everywhere , American Son ) has signed on to produce and star in Rockaway , Netflix ’s film adaptation of the memoir by Diane Cardwell .

The memoir centers on a Manhattan journalist who unexpectedly discovers the transcendent power of surfing, while working on a routine assignment. Subsequently, she finds herself running from the comfortable life she’s always known, towards a life of romance and self-discovery in eclectic Rockaway Beach.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt published Rockaway: Surfing Headlong into a New Life last year, with Outside Magazine naming it as one of the Best Adventure Travel Books of the Year. NAACP Image Award winner Nichelle Tramble Spellman ( Truth Be Told ) is scripting the adaptation, which is a co-production between Liza Chasin’s 3dot Productions, Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street, and Aevitas Entertainment.

Chasin, who has a multi-year first-look deal with the streamer, will produce for 3dot. Washington and Pilar Savone will produce for Simpson Street, along with Todd Shuster for Aevitas Entertainment.

Pic’s exec producers are Cardwell and Margaret Chernin.

Up next for Washington is Paul Feig’s Netflix fantasy film The School for Good and Evil , which also stars Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence Fishburne and more.

Washington is represented by CAA, Washington Square Arts and attorney Gretchen Rush. Spellman is repped by Industry, CAA and Morris Yorn.