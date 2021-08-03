Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roanoke, VA

With moratorium lifted, no apparent Roanoke-area explosion in evictions yet

By Evan Jones
wfirnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no apparent explosion of renter evictions in the region, this after a national moratorium expired over the weekend. Local attorneys helping income-eligible renters to seek COVID-related rent relief say they are keeping busy; the Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley reports already processing more than 60 rent relief applications from income-eligible residents financially impacted by the pandemic, with the back rent goes directly to the landlords. More than 60 other applications are now being processed. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

wfirnews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Society
Roanoke, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moratorium#Landlord#Covid#The Legal Aid Society#Wfir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

Apple to check iCloud photo uploads for child abuse images

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Thursday said it will implement a system that checks photos on iPhones in the United States before they are uploaded to its iCloud storage services to ensure the upload does not match known images of child sexual abuse. Detection of child abuse...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...

Comments / 1

Community Policy