Top Boy and It's A Sin stars team up on new Netflix movie

By Amy West
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Boy's Micheal Ward and It's a Sin standout Callum Scott Howells are set to appear alongside one another in upcoming Netflix film The Beautiful Game. Directed by Me Before You's Thea Sharrock, the sports drama centres on a team of English homeless footballers, who travel from London to Rome with their coach Mal (Love Actually's Bill Nighy) to compete in a global annual football tournament – The Homeless World Cup.

