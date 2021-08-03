Top Boy and It's A Sin stars team up on new Netflix movie

There's a new number one movie on the Netflix Top 10, and it stars quite a few familiar faces, including one that we've associated with a certain shield for the last decade or so. We're talking about Chris Evans, of course, who has become one of the most popular actors in the world thanks to his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While he's best known for his work in the MCU, Evans is no stranger to other comic book movies, having starred in a number of them throughout his career. One such film, The Losers, is doing incredibly well on Netflix.