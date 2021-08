The world changed drastically over the past year, and, despite some things returning to normal, some changes may be here to stay. Nearly 42 percent of American workers continue to work from home, reflecting a change that much of the workforce hopes is here to stay. But while working from home may be more convenient and more productive for many, it can be difficult to motivate yourself to leave to run errands or go to the gym. But you won't need to worry about leaving home for a great workout when you have the Terra-Core Fitness Home Gym.