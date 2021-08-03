2 Big Rigs Involved In Crash Near Baxter In Sierra

BAXTER (CBS13) — A crash involving two big rigs has traffic slow along Interstate 80 in the Sierra late Tuesday morning.

The crash happened a little after 11 a.m. near Baxter Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the wreck is now partially blocking part of eastbound I-80.

It’s also unclear if there were any injuries.

Drivers are being advised to expect slow traffic through the area.