Thursday marks day 14 of the Tokyo Olympics - and the stakes are rising for Team USA in the medal hunt. Here's a look at some of the top picks of what and how to watch. One of the best to ever run for Team USA in track and field, Allyson Felix, will look to add to her impressive resume of medals while the USA women's basketball team aims to continue their winning streak dating back to before some members of this year's squad were even born.