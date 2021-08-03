Downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara’s monthly art, culture and music celebration is back. 1st Thursdays is an evening of art and culture in Downtown Santa Barbara.

Starting August 5, the event will restart the downtown art.

Participating galleries and venues offer free access to visual and performing arts.

There will be live music, artists’ receptions, lectures, wine tastings and hands-on activities.

COVID-19 restrictions paused 1st Thursdays for the last 16 months. The last 1st Thursday was March 2020. Upcoming 1st Thursday dates include August 5, September 2, October 7, November 4 and December 2.

1st Thursday venues are mostly in Downtown Santa Barbara near State Street and La Arcadia. It will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. For a list of participating venues visit Downtown Santa Barbara’s website .

The post Santa Barbara’s 1st Thursdays return after a year and a half pause appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .