Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

The "Wild West" landscape of the crypto market needs Congress to step up the SEC's regulatory authority, Gensler says

By Carla Mozée
Posted by 
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r2oc1_0bGbiypt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LUpnQ_0bGbiypt00
SEC Chairman Gary Gensler.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The $1.6 trillion cryptocurrency market doesn't have a robust amount of protection for investors and lawmakers should give the Securities and Exchange Commission more authority to regulate the industry, Gary Gensler, the agency's chairman, said in a speech Tuesday.

His call to Congress comes as the US has no single regulatory agency overseeing the market for digital currencies and related assets. He said the asset class is "rife" with fraud and scams and that large parts of the crypto market are not operating within frameworks that protect investors, consumers, national security and that ensure financial stability.

"Right now, we just don't have enough investor protection in crypto. Frankly, at this time, it's more like the Wild West," said Gensler in a speech for the Aspen Security Forum that's run under the Aspen Institute, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization. Gensler has been serving as the SEC's chairman since April.

Gensler, who previously taught a cryptocurrency course at MIT, said he's looking to Congress for additional authorities and resources to prevent transactions, products, and platforms from falling between regulatory cracks and that the SEC has taken and will take its authorities as far as they go.

"In my view, the legislative priority should center on crypto trading, lending, and DeFi platforms. Regulators would benefit from additional plenary authority to write rules for and attach guardrails to crypto trading and lending," he said. DeFi refers to decentralized finance, or financial services and products largely run on the Ethereum blockchain.

Comments made by Gensler in June during congressional testimony suggested the SEC wants to have more regulatory oversight of cryptocurrencies before it approves bitcoin ETF applications.

In a wide-ranging interview with Bloomberg published Tuesday, Gensler said the SEC is looking at at least seven areas of the market, including decentralized finance and stablecoins .

Gensler's speech on Tuesday noted the cryptocurrency market features 77 tokens worth at least $1 billion each and 1,600 carrying at least a $1 million market cap, according to Coinmarketcap.com . The market's valuation marched past $2 trillion, but has decreased through a broad selloff in digital currencies led by bitcoin .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Markets Insider

Markets Insider

26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Cryptocurrency#Sec#The Aspen Security Forum#The Aspen Institute#Mit#Bloomberg#Coinmarketcap Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsMotley Fool

This Regulator Could Be the Next Big Threat to Crypto

The SEC thinks many cryptocurrencies are unregistered securities. Enforcing it could cripple the industry. This week, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler spoke extensively about cryptocurrency for the first time since he took up the position. Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, Gensler argued that many cryptocurrencies are...
Congress & Courtscoingeek.com

The CoinGeek Pulse Episode 55: New digital asset introduced in US Congress, Aramco denies BTC mining reports, BSV sets new world record

A 58-page bill seeking to create a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets took the center stage in the U.S. Congress this week, following three different hearings on the same subject the day before. Rep. Don Beyer, chairman of the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee, introduced “Digital Asset Market Structure...
Stocksinvesting.com

Gensler’s Stance on Crypto Is Bullish Because Of This Reason

Gensler’s Stance on Crypto Is Bullish Because Of This Reason. Since his assumption of office, SEC head, Gary Gensler has been vocal in his call for increased regulation of cryptocurrencies. While it is easy to misconstrue his stance as being anti-crypto, another angle shows that his position is actually in...
MarketsAmerican Banker

Complaints about crypto are soaring. Is a CFPB crackdown imminent?

As the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sees an uptick in customer complaints regarding cryptocurrencies, some observers say it is only a matter of time before the CFPB sets its sight on the burgeoning digital-asset industry. Businesses ranging from credit card providers to banks have pushed bitcoin and other virtual currencies...
MarketsCoinDesk

Money Reimagined: Gensler’s SEC Is the Same Old SEC

All crypto eyes were on Washington this week as Gary Gensler drew a line in the sand on securities laws and a battle brewed over an infrastructure funding bill that would seek to tax cryptocurrency transactions. We take a look at the first of those stories in today’s main column and the second in “The Conversation.”
MarketsPosted by
Fortune

SEC Chair Gary Gensler slams crypto as the ‘Wild West’

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Gary Gensler is officially circling the crypto market with the sirens on. In other words: The party may be ending soon. From stock tokens to DeFi, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's top official issued...
MarketsNew York Post

SEC’s Gary Gensler says cryptocurrency investors need more protection

The chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission said that investors need more protection in the cryptocurrency market, which he said is “rife with fraud, scams and abuse.”. Gary Gensler, appointed by President Joe Biden to lead the body that regulates securities markets, listed several areas where crypto needed to...
MarketsBloomberg

Gensler Gets Wish as Bitcoin Futures ETF Filings Land

A few days ago, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler signaled that regulators may be more open to a Bitcoin ETF if it was based around futures rather than the cryptocurrency itself. Fund managers are already putting that to the test. Within the past 24 hours both ProShares...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin ETF will comply with SEC laws, according to SEC Chairman

• The Bitcoin ETF could come with some rules, according to the SEC chairman. • Gary Gensler plans to change the cryptocurrency regulatory landscape under his terms. The current SEC Chairman, Gary Gensler, has taken advantage of his position to support crypto funds in Bitcoin. In this way, both Gensley and crypto investors agree that the market is the right step to flow.
Public Safetycrowdfundinsider.com

Gensler’s Crypto Stance No Surprise: Industry Watcher

Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler’s plan to be the new sheriff policing the Wild West of Crypto comes as no surprise to one industry watcher. Earlier this week Gensler announced that he plans on cracking down on cryptocurrency-related fraud and sought more assistance so he could better regulate exchanges and platforms. That stance has historical precedent, former SEC enforcement lawyer Ashley Ebersole said.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Where SEC Chief Gary Gensler Stands On Crypto Regulation

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently said it plans to regulate cryptocurrencies to protect investors against fraud. Cryptocurrency is a speculative asset class in need of regulation, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and the hundreds of other coins...
Marketsdecrypt.co

What We’ve Learned About SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s Stance on Crypto

Gary Gensler. Image: Shutterstock. SEC Chair Gary Gensler spoke about crypto on CNBC and during an address to the Aspen Security Forum. He called for "rules of the road" for crypto and singled out DeFi platforms. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler talked crypto twice yesterday, once during an exclusive interview with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy