Guadalupe, CA

Guadalupe: Tribute to the city’s 75th Anniversary

By Patricia Martellotti
 2 days ago
GUADALUPE, Calif. - This year marks Guadalupe’s 75th anniversary as a city. For many, it's considered a diamond in the rough.

"The City of Guadalupe was actually here in the middle of the 1800s," said mayor Ariston Julian.

It became incorporated as a city in 1946.

Since then, Guadalupe has turned into a world of cultures.

"What we see in the community is many different cultures... we see Japanese, we see Swiss, we see the Chinese, we see the Filipinos and we see the Mexicans," said Julian.

Cultures that have bonded over the years where anything is possible from renovations of the Royal Theater, to brand new housing. "We have new housing, a total of 800 new homes to be built over the next five years. 350 are already built," as well as new businesses popping up like the popular new Guadalupe Cafe.

"The vibe is so chill the residents are so welcoming we’ve lived here for four years in November and it’s just a wonderful place to raise a family," said resident Garret Matsuura.

As the population of 8,200 continues to grow, Guadalupe’s services to the community have expanded.

"In 75 years our police department has grown, our fire department has grown, all of our public safety services have increased," said chief Mike Cash of the Guadalupe Police Department. One of the highlights for Guadalupe is how the police department is overseeing one of the safest cities in the state of California.

"Under the top 10 lowest crime rates so that’s a real proud thing to have with people that want to come here or not only coming in here to enjoy this place but you know you’re gonna be safe also," said Cash.

This year T-Mobile selected Guadalupe as one of ten cities in the nation for its hometown tech over contest.

