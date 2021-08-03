Cancel
First look: Hawthornes Cafe owners debuting Sonny's Cocktail Joint in former Cambridge space

By Laura Smythe
Philadelphia Business Journal
 2 days ago
The husband-and-wife team behind Tio Flores, Wine Dive and more invested $50,000 in revitalizing the 1508 South St. space, which opens as a brand new concept this week.

Philadelphia, PA
The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

