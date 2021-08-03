Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

New process helps school bus drivers report stop sign violators

By Joey Greaber
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uQRkW_0bGbi8Si00

The Arizona Department of Transportation has created a new and easier way to help school bus drivers report drivers who do not obey their vehicle's stop sign.

The new process involved the MVD sending warning letters to motorists. Here's how it works :

When a bus driver witnesses a driver running through a stop sign, they can fill out an online form. The MVD then sends that notification, which is not a citation, to the vehicle owner as a way to demonstrate how serious the offense is.

The previous system involved using a fax system to notify the MVD.

According to ADOT, about 13,000 drivers are reported each year for not stopping.

“Oftentimes, the reports were in batches and difficult to read, and it put DPS in the middle,” said MVD Senior Division Administrator Susan Trask. “We created an online form for the bus drivers to complete, removing DPS completely from the process, and making the submission electronic. This removed the need to fill out a form to fax or email.”

Comments / 0

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Driver#Stop Sign#Mvd#Adot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Related
EducationWIBC.com

Police Cracking Down on School Bus Stop Arm Violators

STATEWIDE — Police will be out on the streets near schools and school bus stops, looking for stop-arm violations and people driving dangerously. More than 200 police agencies across Indiana will be taking part of the state’s Stop Arm Violation Enforcement program. “We’re looking for those stop-arm violations,” Indiana State...
Michigan StatePosted by
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Experiencing School Bus Driver Shortage

The wheels on the bus go round and round, round and round, round and...The wheels aren't going anywhere without drivers. Student safety has been a big issue through-out the pandemic. Now the problem is getting kids TO school. Michigan is experiencing a school bus driver shortage. David Meeuwsen, Executive Director...
Park Record

Bus Driver/Custodian - Weilenmann School

Wanted: School bus driver/custodian. Must have or be willing to get a Class B CDL w/school bus & passenger endorsements. Full-time, benefits, good pay. Background check, references required. Apply to shelleyturner@wsdpc.org. Job Status: Full time. Education Level:. Experience Level:. How to Apply:. wsdpc.org.
New Britain, CTctnewsjunkie.com

Bus Company Group Hopes Website Can Help Recruit Drivers

With the start of school coming soon the Connecticut School Transportation Association (COSTA) has launched a website to recruit people to sign up as drivers at a time when the driver shortage is at a crisis level. Officials from the association say the website, www.drivectkids.org, will connect potential employees with...
TrafficGoldendale Sentinel

ESD 112 NOW HIRING SCHOOL BUS DRIVERS

Reporting to the Director of Specialized Transportation or Operations Supervisor, the Substitute School Bus Driver transports students on "to and from school" routes and special activity trips. Drivers work up to 20 hours or more per week and have opportunities to move into permanent routes as they become available. $23.00 hourly.
Cumberland County, PAlocal21news.com

School bus driver shortage could impact new school year

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A nationwide school bus driver shortage is making bus companies across Pennsylvania pump the brakes. “It’s been challenging,” says Rohrer Bus School Bus Driver and Trainer Michele Worley. When Worley isn’t driving students to school, she’s training others. “I love my job.”. The labor shortage could have...
TrafficSouthside Times

Torry’s Top 10: Suggestions for new school bus drivers

10. Gently remind the children to sit down. Don’t just yell, “I’m packin’ heat so find a seat!”. 9. If a mom ever comes running out in her robe and curlers stop immediately. Do NOT miss this opportunity to thoroughly embarrass the kid. 8. No car driver WANTS to hit...
Hillsborough County, FLwfla.com

Hillsborough County School district desperate for bus drivers

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Public Schools​ held another job fair Monday morning to hire bus drivers but only four transportation applicants showed up. Erin Maloney, with the district, said it’s been a challenge to hire more people. “We just have to double our efforts and work harder...
Montgomery, ALWrcbtv.com

Montgomery school bus drivers, other staff to get raises

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — School bus drivers, custodians, security guards and other education support workers in Montgomery will be getting raises. The pay hikes were approved this week by the Montgomery County Board of Education, The Montgomery Advertiser reported. A 10% increase will to support staff, which also includes computer...
Bow, NHUnion Leader

School bus driver shortage amplified by pandemic

Transportation companies struggled to hire enough school bus drivers before the COVID-19 pandemic led some to switch careers, retire, or stay home with children learning remotely. Now some are calling the shortage a crisis. The New Hampshire School Transportation Association and the state’s education commissioner brought attention to the need...
Tucson, AZKOLD-TV

School bus driver shortage felt in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - School districts across the nation are scrambling to find bus drivers as the school year quickly approaches. The Tucson Unified School District, Sunnyside Unified School District and Amphitheater Public Schools are working to fill empty school bus driver positions. “We’re starting to see school...
Yadkin County, NCcbs17

School bus driver charged in NC crash that sent 4 children to hospital

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The driver of a school bus that overturned Wednesday in Yadkin County is charged with failure to maintain lane. Four students were sent to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to the school superintendent, one of them stayed in the hospital overnight. None of them had injuries considered life-threatening.
Edmond, OKKOCO

Shortage leaves school districts scrambling to hire bus drivers

Okla. — School starts in just a few weeks and there aren’t enough bus drivers. School districts are trying to fill the gaps. It’s a universal problem. Many parents rely on drivers to get their children to and from school safely. Edmond Public Schools needs 30 drivers for the...
Yadkin County, NCabc45.com

Yadkin County school bus Driver charged in overturn accident

JONESVILLE, N.C. — A Yadkin County school bus driver has been charged by North Carolina Highway Patrol after an accident on Wednesday. The bus with 26 students on board overturned on Rena Road. Four of the students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One of the students stayed overnight in the hospital with a broken collar bone.
Brainerd, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Driver fails to stop at stop sign, crashes with another vehicle

A 44-year-old was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday, July 23, at the intersection of South Sixth and Willow streets in Brainerd. The Brainerd Police Department was called at 10:15 a.m. to the crash where a driver failed to stop for the eastbound stop sign on Willow Street, entered Sixth Street and struck a southbound vehicle causing it to roll over.

Comments / 0

Community Policy