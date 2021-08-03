‘Retired Men’s Nude Beach Volleyball League’ – That’s It, That’s the Game. Launching on PC Today with Plans for Mobile in the Future

Amazon Games has finally released the closed beta for New World, as selected players can now try the game out for a limited time. Like a lot of betas periods, they're not getting the full game, but they're getting enough to experience what the world has to offer and how the game will end up playing out for a lot of the content. We have a rundown of what people can see int he beta period down below, but in case you want in-depth details, the dev team also wrote an in-depth blog here.