Damian Warner decathlon schedule: How to watch Canada star's events live at 2021 Olympics

By Jackie Spiegel
Sporting News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDamian Warner is back at the Olympics and is the odds-on favorite to win gold in Tokyo. Back in 2016, the London, Ont., native captured the bronze medal in Rio. Over the course of the five years, Warner won gold at the Pan American Games and bronze at the world championships in 2019. In May he won his sixth Hypo-Meeting title, destroying some records along the way in the 100-meter hurdles (world decathlon record), long jump (world decathlon record and Canadian record). He also set a Canadian record in points (8,995), which was the fourth-best score ever in decathlon history and just five points shy of becoming the fourth-ever to hit the 9,000 point line.

www.sportingnews.com

