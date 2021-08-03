Kentucky’s PGA Tour event shakes off British Open conflict. ‘We’re really excited.’
Coming off a riveting six-hole playoff to determine this year’s winner, the PGA Barbasol Championship looks for a bigger and better event next year. That’s because the annual summer PGA Tour stop in Central Kentucky will have new dates in 2022. Instead of being played at the same time as the British Open, the Barbasol Championship will be played July 7-10 (or at the same time as the Scottish Open).www.kentucky.com
